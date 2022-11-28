ST. LOUIS – It was nearly half a year ago that record-high gas prices hit the St. Louis region, but you might not recall that looking at prices now.

The average price of regular unleaded fuel has dropped by around one quarter (25 cents) in the St. Louis metropolitan area over the last month, according to the American Automobile Association.

The region’s average gas price is currently sitting at $3.01 per gallon, down from the average price of $3.07 at the same time last year, per AAA Gas Watch. Several gas stations in St. Charles are currently offering gas for less than $3 per gallon.

The current average rate in Missouri is $3.10 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, down around 14 cents from one week ago, 27 cents from one month ago and only up around seven cents from state averages last year. Missouri’s average gas prices are currently the eight-lowest among US states.

AAA reports that the United States saw its steepest weekly decline since early-August over Thanksgiving week. The average price of gas nationally is $3.54 per gallon. Experts project, as demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices keep falling.