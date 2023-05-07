ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Three homes were heavily damaged after an overnight fire in Maryland Heights.

Crews from Monarch, Pattonville, and Robertson arrived just after the Maryland Heights department got the call of the two-alarm fire around 12:30 a.m. The fire broke out in one home, later spreading to a house on the left due to winds. The flames then traveled to a home on the right.

All homes were occupied at the time, and one person was injured in the home that initially broke out in flames. That home is a total loss.

The left home’s top floor has been severely damaged, while the right home mostly charred. Firefighters eventually stopped the spreading of the in the right home’s attic.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.