3 in custody after Door Dash driver carjacked

ST. LOUIS – Three people have been arrested in connection to a carjacking of a Door Dash driver Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call about a carjacking around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, the victim said he was making a delivery for Door Dash.

The victim said when he arrived at the intersection of Itaska and Nebraska, the suspect told him to meet in the alleyway to get the food.

At the meeting place, with a handgun present, the suspect demanded the victim to get out of his vehicle.

The suspect took off in the victim’s car with his phone and jacket still inside. The victim was not injured.

On Thursday, just before 1 p.m., officers spotted the victim’s car in the area of Broadway and Cavalry. When officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle, the three people inside ran on foot from the car.

During the pursuit, police say two marked patrol cars were involved in an accident and two officers were transported to a hospital. The injuries are believed to be minor and not life-threatening.

Officers soon caught and arrested the three people.