ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Three people are in custody and St. Charles Police are looking for a fourth individual following a brief pursuit Wednesday morning that ended in St. Louis County.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkerson, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, police received a call about individuals tampering with vehicles in the area of Benton Avenue and Sixth Street.

Police observed four individuals in a vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop but they attempted to speed away.

Wilkerson said police deployed spike strips at Interstate 70 and S. Fifth Street. The vehicle ran over the strips and continued eastbound across the Blanchette Bridge when it crashed into a ravine.

The four people in the car and took off running. Three of them were taken into custody.

Wilkerson said the suspects’ vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Charles City. Police also located two firearms in the car, one of which had also been reported stolen.