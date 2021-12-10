3 injured after severe storms in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — At least three people were injured after severe storms and a tornado barreled through St. Charles County Friday night.

First responders are also trying to rescue someone trapped inside a home near Route 94 and Highway F and in Defiance, Missouri.

Two of the people injured in Friday night’s storms were taken to local trauma centers. One of them sustained life-threatening injuries. Multiple homes in the area were also damaged.

A leveled home in the aftermath of storms in St. Charles County

“We’ve been on the scene for quite a while now and expect to be on scene for quite a while longer,” said Kyle Gaines, the director of community relations for the St. Charles County Ambulance District. “We’ll be doing house-to-house checks to make sure everyone is okay.”

Gaines said this is a challenging situation for everyone, especially residents impacted by the storms.

“The good news is, our teams train regularly for these sorts of events,” he said. “We have a number of individuals on our side, on the ambulance side, as well our partners in the fire protection districts who train regularly.”

The area near Route 94 and Highway F is shut down, so it’s difficult to see the extent of the damage.

Most of the FOX 2 viewing area is under a tornado watch until 11:00 p.m.