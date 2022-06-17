LADUE, Mo. — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 270 near Ladue Road Friday night. Police said at least one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m., shutting down the southbound lanes. This portion of the interstate is expected to be closed for about three hours.

Creve Coeur police and firefighters responded to the scene. Drivers should use an alternate route.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 News is following this story and will give updates once more information becomes available.