EUREKA, Mo. – Road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation were filling pot holes on Interstate 44 when a car crashed into a MoDOT truck.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44, just east of Six Flags.

The two people in the passenger vehicle were taken to a hospital. Each suffered minor injuries.

A MoDOT worker, who was in the truck at the time of the crash, was also taken to a hospital.