ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Kids Dream Family Film Series is coming back to 78 Marcus Theatres across the United States this summer. The children’s movies with tickets costing just $3 will be shown every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from June 5 to September 1, 2022.

There are several Marcus Theatre locations in the St. Louis area. You can look up a location near you or in many other states here.

Movies shown during each series tend to be family-friendly favorites. They may not be new releases but kids and adults can experience the films on the big screen. The chain says they are bringing the series back “As part of its commitment to bringing family films back to the big screen at affordable prices.”

You can also get two free tickets from American Family Insurance. Just visit their website to download a voucher at AmFam.com/KidsDream.

Kids Dream Family Film Series Schedule:

Minions – June 5-6, 8-9: – Rated PG – Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain who, alongside her inventor Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world.

– June 5-6, 8-9: – Rated PG – Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain who, alongside her inventor Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – June 12-13, 15-16 – Rated PG – Bored of life in the garden, Peter Rabbit goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family.

– June 12-13, 15-16 – Rated PG – Bored of life in the garden, Peter Rabbit goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. Trolls World Tour – June 19-20, 22-23 Rated PG – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls.

– June 19-20, 22-23 Rated PG – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Paw Patrol: The Movie – June 26-27, 29-30 – Rated G – Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a

state of chaos.

– June 26-27, 29-30 – Rated G – Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs – July 3-4, 6-7 – Rated PG – A local scientist is often regarded as a failure until he invents a machine that can make food fall from the sky.

– July 3-4, 6-7 – Rated PG – A local scientist is often regarded as a failure until he invents a machine that can make food fall from the sky. Tom & Jerry – July 10-11, 13-14 – Rated PG – A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to

drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.

– July 10-11, 13-14 – Rated PG – A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives. Sing 2 – July 17-18, 20-21 – Rated PG – Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

– July 17-18, 20-21 – Rated PG – Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Clifford the Big Red Dog – July 24-25, 27-28 – Rated PG – A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.

– July 24-25, 27-28 – Rated PG – A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. The Croods: A New Age – July 31-August 1, 3-4 – Rated PG – The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

– July 31-August 1, 3-4 – Rated PG – The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. The Angry Birds Movie 2 – August 7-8, 10-11 – Rated PG – The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level.

– August 7-8, 10-11 – Rated PG – The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Scoob! – August 14-15, 17-18 – Rated PG – As Mystery Incorporated races to stop a plot unleashing the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

– August 14-15, 17-18 – Rated PG – As Mystery Incorporated races to stop a plot unleashing the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Puss in Boots – August 21-22, 24-25 – Rated PG – An outlaw cat, his childhood egg-friend, and a charming thief Kitty set out in search for the eggs of the fabled Golden Goose to clear his name, restore his lost honor and regain the trust of his mother and town.

– August 21-22, 24-25 – Rated PG – An outlaw cat, his childhood egg-friend, and a charming thief Kitty set out in search for the eggs of the fabled Golden Goose to clear his name, restore his lost honor and regain the trust of his mother and town. Kung Fu Panda – August 28-29, August 31-September 1 – Rated PG – To everyone’s surprise, an overweight, clumsy panda is chosen as the protector of the Valley of Peace as the valley’s arch-enemy is on his way.