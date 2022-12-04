SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County.

According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.

A 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound when the driver swerved to avoid striking an animal, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver, 20-year-old Audrey Smith of Bridgeton, along with 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 19-year-old Mallory Carter of Brighton, Illinois, were declared dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old Ste. Genevieve woman and a 24-year-old Chesterfield woman suffered minor injuries. A 22-year-old St. Louis woman suffered moderate injuries. They were all taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.