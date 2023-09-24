ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Three women died Sunday morning in Franklin County when a wrong-way driver caused a series of crashes.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on westbound Interstate 44 at mile marker 240, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol says a 2020 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Tina Degonia of House Springs, was going the wrong way on the interstate when she collided with a 2017 Nissan Rogue, then continued on and hit a 2010 Toyota Corolla and a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Degonia, 64, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Washington. Sabrina Sutton, the driver of the Nissan Rogue, died at the scene. She was 26. The passenger in the Rogue, Rachel Worley, died at Mercy Hospital Washington. She was 27.

A fourth woman, 59, suffered minor injuries.