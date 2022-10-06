O’FALLON, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a police chase that started in Warren County.

Reports came out at about 9 a.m. of some sort of police activity on eastbound I-70 near Missouri 79. Three lanes of eastbound I-70 past Missouri 79 was closed as of 9:20 a.m. It reopened at about 9:40 a.m.

O’Fallon Police said the suspects were “involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and multiple leaving the scene of an accident.”

The suspect’s vehicle ran over spike strips at one point. The front passenger side wheel of the vehicle was destroyed.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene. FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was on the scene.