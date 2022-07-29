ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone won a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million using an app for the July 22 drawing in New York. Could this be the way to win in the future? Right now, you must purchase lotto tickets at an approved store in most states. But, there are a growing number of states that allow online sales.

Lotto tickets can be purchased online in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington DC. But you have to register with the local lotteries. Many of these states also have apps where you can buy tickets on your phone.

There are also third-party apps available that offer lotto ticket purchases. Jackpocket says that there have been over one million people who have won $160 million in lottery prizes with their app since it launched in 2021. The winner of the $3 million prize this week was using the Jackpocket app and they say 17 others have won over a million dollars using their app.

“Jackpocket’s mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. As this historic Mega Millions crosses the $1 billion mark, it’s easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in New York,” writes Jackpocke CEO Pete Sullivan.

A Mega Millions drawing for $1.1 billion is tonight and the tickets can be purchased in 45 states, including Missouri. The cut-off time to buy one is 9:45 pm central time.

Missouri is not among the states that allow online lotto sales. The Jackpocket app says that it is allowed in Missouri but you cannot actually buy a ticket with it in the state.

The company is working on adding more states. If you do try to buy a ticket in Missouri it asks you if you would like to petition the state to allow the app. They even have a pre-formatted email ready to send on your behalf.