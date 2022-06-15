ST. LOUIS — Three men are facing criminal charges after a 1-year-old girl was shot in the head during an attempted carjacking last week in north St. Louis.

Police said the incident happened in the 4100 block of Pleasant Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. on June 10. A detective spoke with three victims, who said they were in a car looking up directions when three men approached them and ordered them to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

When the victims tried to drive off, the suspects began shooting at them, police said. The gunfire struck a 1-year-old girl, who was listed in critical but stable condition.

All three victims identified 22-year-old Desmond Harris as the main suspect in a photographic lineup, according to a probable cause statement.

Police later obtained surveillance video, which showed Harris and the other suspects walking out of an apartment at Hyde Park Village in the 4000 block of Pleasant Street moments before allegedly committing the crimes. They later returned to the same apartment complex.

Detectives searched the apartment and discovered weapons, which matched the ballistics found at the scene of the shooting.

Harris along with, 20-year-old James Earl Moore and 23-year-old Jaquan Cannon, are facing the following charges: vehicle hijacking, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempted robbery.

Police said a 23-year-old man was also shot in the chest but did not say whether it was Cannon. That man was also listed in critical but stable condition.