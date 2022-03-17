BONNE TERRE, Mo. — People across the state of Missouri are mourning the death of three police officers killed in the line of duty this month.

Two police officers were killed after a shooting in Joplin on March 8. An officer in Bonne Terre was shot early Thursday morning.

Bonne Terre officer Lane Burns died after he and another officer responded to a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a Motel 6. James Emery, 21, opened fire, striking James and another officer. The officers returned fire, shooting and killing Emery.

“No one expects someone to open the door, present a handgun, and start shooting,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both officers were shot, and Burns died from his injuries. The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

“Very sad situation in a smaller community, and a smaller town smaller, police department. t’s going to hit hard for them in the upcoming days,” Thompson said.

As the Bonne Terre community mourns the loss of Burns, so does the Joplin community. Burns graduated from Carthage High School in 2009.

Joplin just lost two of their own officers — Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. Both were shot by a suspect after responding to a disturbance outside a shopping center.

A temporary memorial has been set up at the Joplin police department – getting countless visitors leaving cards, animals, flowers, and other items.

Cooper’s funeral was held Tuesday, and the funeral for Officer Reed will be tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. There are no other details about the nature of the disturbance call.