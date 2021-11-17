3 new non-stop Spirit Airlines flights begin today at Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – Spirit Airlines has added new non-stop flights to three destinations out of Lambert Airport.

Starting Wednesday Spirit will provide daily non-stop flights to Phoenix, Fort Myers, Florida, and Tampa, Florida.

“We are excited to see Spirit Airlines continue to grow here at St. Louis Lambert International,” STL Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said. “We knew these flights would be coming to our airport in May when the airline began operating from St. Louis, but it is truly gratifying to see Spirit doubling down on their commitment to this airport with the new service to three more cities.”

The airline already flies to five other destinations out of Lambert including Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Pensacola on a seasonal basis.

Spirit’s new morning schedule will include a flight to Tampa at 6 a.m., a flight to Orlando at 6:30 a.m., a flight to Phoenix at 10:42 a.m., and a flight to Fort Myers at 12:05 p.m. In the afternoon, the airline will depart Lambert for Fort Lauderdale at 6:38 p.m., Las Vegas at 7:33 p.m., and again for Las Vegas at 9:50 p.m.

Spirit will add one more scheduled flight from St. Louis to Cancun beginning in December.