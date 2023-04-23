ST. LOUIS – All lanes of the eastbound Interstate-44 lanes were reopened after three officers were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. located on South Lindbergh Boulevard, where a Glendale Police Department officer and troopers were with an abandoned vehicle blocking the I-44 EB roadway. Soon after, a tractor trailer rear ended one of the trooper’s cars. The trailer also hit the side of the Glendale PD vehicle.

All three officers had their emergency lights turned on, as they were sitting inside. The Glendale officer and one trooper were treated at a nearby hospital and released. The second trooper is still in the hospital for additional testing.

This is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.