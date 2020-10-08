3 out of 4 Winfield Police Department employees resign

WINFIELD, Mo. – The city of Winfield will soon have a police department of one. The Winfield Police Department has four employees, and all but one has resigned.

Winfield residents say they had no idea they were about to be left with no real police department.

The police chief, sergeant, and one officer have quit.

The chief posted his resignation to Facebook on Sept. 21.

“It has been an honor to serve this community as your chief of police and I will truly miss serving the community in this capacity. But unfortunately what is right is not always the easy decision,” said the former police chief in the post.

The chief couldn’t comment on why he and others were resigning because he is technically still an employee of the city until his two weeks are up on Oct. 15.

Sgt. Moore is one of the other officers who resigned, and his last day is Friday.

The city of Winfield welcomed him to the police department less than two weeks ago.

The mayor said he couldn’t comment on the resignations because it is a personal matter.

He agreed to do a Zoom interview and then backed out about 20 minutes before the meeting was scheduled to start.

The aldermen had the same comments as the mayor, saying it is a personal matter.