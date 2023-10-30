ST. LOUIS – A shocking attack occurred in the Central West End on Sunday morning. This happened just before 9:00 a.m. near Euclid and West Pine.

Police said a man approached a family and hit one person over the head with a glass bottle. The attacker then tried to grab an infant, then choked an elderly woman and broke her arm.

Police revealed that the man accused of the attack was arrested. All three victims needed medical treatment but are expected to be okay. It’s unclear right now what led up to this attack.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.