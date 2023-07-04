ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Three people were shot and killed in a home in St. Ann. Police say a mother, a teen, and a child all died from gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened inside a house on Jane Avenue in St. Ann, not too far away from the police department. Three people are dead including a woman, a teenage boy, and a 5-year-old girl.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, St. Ann Police found a teenage boy dead in the kitchen, a woman dead in the garage, and a 5-year-old girl barely alive in the living room.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The police chief shared with FOX 2 that another teenage girl was shot in the hand. Police also found a man with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound barely alive. The man was apparently barricaded in the home when police arrived. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still early, and that’s known is a total of five people were shot inside a home in St. Ann. A mother, teenager, and five-year-old are dead. The possible suspect has a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and it’s unclear if he will survive. A teenage girl was also shot, but is expected to be okay.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.