3 people shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police said three people have died after a shooting in north St. Louis just days before Christmas.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a shooting in the 5300 block of Harney around 1:55 p.m. Officers found a man and woman shot dead in an alley. A third gunshot victim was found dead inside a home.

The department’s homicide division is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

