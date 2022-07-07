ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three new projects aimed at revitalizing north St. Louis County have been announced.

County and state leaders say $40 million in federal funding will go towards expanding the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus. Funds are also being provided for the long-awaited demolition of Jamestown Mall and reinvestment in the workforce development facility, known as the MET Center.

“This part of the region has not seen any investment since the 60s. So it’s been several years since they’ve had any type of investment, and we’re really proud to get the funding,” said Sen. Brian Williams (D-University City).

The state of Missouri has agreed to match funding for these projects. St. Louis County has other projects it would also like to fund. County Chairwoman Rita Days said county officials plan to meet Saturday to go over their options.