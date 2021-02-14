3 puppies found dead in a dumpster in Baden, reward offered for information

BADEN, Mo. – The Stray Rescue of St. Louis posted to Facebook Saturday night they found three puppies in a dumpster. The puppies had already died upon the discovery.

The Stray Rescue said the puppies were found in the 8200 block of Pelham Ave.

They said the three puppies were brought back to the stray rescue where they were named Gabriel, Michael, and Azrael.

If you have information about the crime, The Stray Rescue asks you to email andrea@strayrescue.org. There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest.