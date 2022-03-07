3 reasons why splitting the Rams settlement money is gettting complicated

ST. LOUIS — Nearly four months after a historic payday for St. Louis, secret talks continue on to split the money from the lawsuit against the NFL and Rams owner, Stan Kroenke. A big development could come as early as next week.

The Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, or RSA, which operates the Rams’ former St. Louis home, the Dome at America’s Center, will be meeting at the dome. One would think the first item on the agenda would be spending more than half-a-billion dollars from the settlement.

“This money has been in the bank ready to be distributed since Dec. 24,” said St. Louis County Councilmember Tim Fitch, a Republican. “There’s been no transparency, no discussion from the County Executive’s Office. It’s all going on behind the scenes.”

Mum is still the word on the estimated $514 million dollars left for the RSA, St. Louis City, and St. Louis County to split after the plaintiffs’ attorneys took their 35% cut of the $790 million settlement.

Dividing shares of Kroenke’s millions among the three plaintiffs is proving to be very complicated.

Issue one: The 11 member RSA board has had multiple new members since the settlement was approved in November.

Issue two: By law, the RSA board can only spend money on things associated with the dome.

Perhaps that’s why the city’s top financial officer, Comptroller Darlene Green, said through a spokesman that she would like to see the lion’s share of the settlement split between St. Louis City and St. Louis County, not the RSA.

That leads to issue three: Back in 2015, St. Louis County pulled out of any funding for the proposed new billion-dollar riverfront stadium to keep the Rams in St. Louis. So, the president of the St. Louis Board Aldermen has said St. Louis County should hardly get a lion’s share of anything.

The calls for answers are growing louder, as well as calls to do something “big” with the money, as a testament to the price Kroenke and the NFL had to pay for betraying St. Louis.

“Is there something sports-wise we can do in St. Louis County that will benefit the entire county?” Fitch said. “Is there something we can do to benefit the entire region?”

“The word is ‘transformational,'” said St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Days, a Democrat. “Something we can hang our hats on. You know when you get your income tax, you want to do something big with it and say I spent my income tax refund on this!”

Attorneys for the three entities are continuing. Spokesmen for St. Louis Mayor, Tishaua Jones, and St. Louis County Executive, Sam Page, say there’s nothing new to report.