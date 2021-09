ST. LOUIS – At least one person was killed Monday evening in a mass shooting in Downtown St. Louis that left four others wounded.

The shooting happened at 20th and St. Charles streets, one block south of Washington Avenue.

The victims were attending a candlelight vigil for a separate shooting in downtown.

Two women were shot in the head and a third person shot in the leg.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.