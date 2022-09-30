Authorities are investigating three separate shootings that have resulted in deaths since Thursday afternoon in St. Louis.

The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Officers responded to a backyard and found a man who was shot in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by police.

A few hours later, police responded to the 5900 block of Kennerly Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Around 6:40 p.m., officers found 22-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound in the back of a vehicle. The victim has been identified as Jaran Rogers.

Another shooting happened overnight in the 1300 block of Temple Place in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The victim, a man in his 30s, was found dead inside of a home. Police say a 45-year-old man is accused in the shooting and it possibly happened over personal matters.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling all three investigations, but has not yet arrested any suspects. If you have any information in any of the cases, contact the STLMPD’s Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).