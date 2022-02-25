3 St. Louis County towns on list of 100 best cities for families in the midwest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Three cities in St. Louis County made it on Dwellics’ list of the top 100 “Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest.“

Lafayette Township came in at number 84, Kirkwood is 96, and Clayton is 99.

Lafayette Township‘s overall score from Dwellics was 88.56. This area is north of Manchester Road and south of 64. It is east of Clarkson Road and west of 141. It encompasses Logan University and Parkway West High School. Dwellics reported Lafayette Township’s sales tax rate is 5.8%. The area was given a 67.5 safety score with 100 being the best possible. Public elementary schools there were rated 64.4. Public middle schools were rated 63.2. Public high schools were rated 63.3.

Dwellics gave Kirkwood an overall score of 81.75. Kirkwood’s sales tax rate is 7.7%. The area was given a 57.7 safety score. Public elementary schools there were rated 65.2. Public middle schools were rated 63.5. Public high schools were rated 67.

Clayton was given an overall score of 80.35 by Dwellics. Its sales tax rate is 7.7%. The area was given a 48.4 safety score. Public elementary schools there were rated 69.9. Public middle schools were rated 66.9. Public high schools were rated 71.5.