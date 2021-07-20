3 St. Louis murder cases dismissed in 1 week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis murder cases have been dismissed in the past week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis prosecutor dropped two cases and a judge dismissed the third.

Prosecutors on Monday dropped then refiled charges against 19-year-old Terrion Phillips, whose murder trial was set for this week.

A judge dismissed the case against 30-year-old Brandon Campbell, who is accused of a 2020 fatal shooting. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office filed new charges against Campbell, who police say was free as of Monday.

Prosecutors also dropped murder charges against 31-year-old Gregory Seddens last week. He was set to go to trial this week.