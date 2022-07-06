ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There was a large police presence on and near the Westminster Christian Academy campus in Town and Country Wednesday morning due to three suspects fleeing on foot from a stolen car.

The incident happened at about 9:15 a.m. Town and Country Police Department said the incident had nothing to do with the school. Police said the stolen vehicle was located by officers at the entrance to WCA. The suspects then fled. WCA summer staff were notified.

Within 45 minutes, the suspects were captured.

