FLORISSANT, Mo. – Saturday night around 9:15 p.m. a vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Manresa Land and North Lindbergh Blvd. A spokesperson for the Florissant Fire

Protection District said 5 patients were transported to the hospital. Three of those injured suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. It’s not known if the 2 other patients transported

were injured.

The Florissant Police Department is investigating the crash.