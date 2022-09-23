WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning.

The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped.

Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic is being diverted to Old Manchester. Boles Fire Department is on the scene.

FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was at the scene.

