Man dies after 3 vehicles hit him in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being hit by three vehicles in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Police said security cameras showed the man lying down in the street in front of a vehicle near 4th Street and Washington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. He was eventually struck by two trucks and a car.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Police did not release the man’s name or age but said he is well known to frequent the downtown area.

No further details are available.

