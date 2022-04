ST. LOUIS – A three-year construction project on I-55 began Monday.

MoDOT crews will replace or renovate 13 bridges from the 55/44 split south to Lindbergh. The work began after Monday morning’s rush.

In preparation, crews closed two southbound lanes on I-55 between Broadway and Potomac along with the ramp from Lafayette to southbound I-55.

Those lanes will be available to northbound traffic later this month.