30 families receive helping hand from companies in St. Louis area giving back

“We’re coming off a pretty rough year so we just wanted to put some smiles on kids’ faces,” Cricket Sales Rep Rachel Viola said. The nice gesture is part of Cricket’s “Smile More, Stress Less” event.

Cricket Wireless Group, Academy Sports and Outdoors, along with Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club came together Saturday to give 30 families a $100 gift card each.

High School Student Willow Phillips said she’s thankful the companies decided to pitch in.

“It makes me feel happy that someone actually wants to give back to you kids and we can’t get like anything we want here,” Phillips said.

As a high school student-athlete, Phillips was thankful to be chosen and ready to get some much needed gear to get prepared.

“Cleats and stuff for softball for like the next softball season that’s going to be coming up you know we have practices coming up in summer and stuff,” Phillips said.

With scattered practices and a less than regular sports season last year, the softball and basketball player says she has plans in the coming months.

“This summer I’m going to work really hard so next school year maybe have some type of normalcy so that’s what I’m hoping for.”

The companies involved say they were glad to help out, give back to the community, and be a part of something positive after some very trying times.