ST. LOUIS – Residents in Soulard have complained about speeding for years, but now they’re one step closer to feeling their safety concerns are eased as new speed humps are in place to curb problems.

With the start of summer comes more people out and about, the speed humps couldn’t come at a better time.

The brand-new speed humps were added to busy streets throughout Soulard. Before this week, there was only one, bringing a much-needed boost to traffic safety- the total is now 31.

The Soulard Community Improvement District (CID) and the Soulard Business District conducted a variety of surveys to figure out what would have the greatest impact on residents. Many of them voiced concerns over speeding and reckless driving.

The tax-funded project will continue with 13 to 14 road bump-outs and entryway calming with medians.

“We have an entertainment district on the north end of the neighborhood so that drives a lot of pedestrian traffic throughout all hours of the day and night, early morning,” said Terry Hoffman, district chair for Soulard Community Improvement. “Obviously, we’re a very residential area on the south side, lots of people walking their pets, just out enjoying the neighborhood, and we felt we needed to be a little more intrusive to get people to slow down.”

“You don’t want to try to traverse a street where people are flying 60, 70 miles per hour down a residential street,” said St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer of Ward 8. “So I think this is a great first step in bringing the traffic to a calmer, slower pace here in Soulard, and I really think it’s going to help drive business.”

Hoffman also emphasized the special business district, which he’s also a board member on, is in the process of adding more streetlights, cameras, and security to improve safety for other crime as well.