ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Jennings man in connection with a recent triple shooting that left one man dead.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 5, in the first block of N. Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard.

Officers responded to a shooting and found Nicholas Taylor dead on the ground. He was 30. Two other shooting victims, a 25-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were dropped off at a local hospital. They survived.

Homicide detectives eventually identified and arrested the suspected shooter, 30-year-old George Gholston.

On Oct. 26, prosecutors charged Gholston with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains jailed without bond.