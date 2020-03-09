30-year-old charged with Wellston murder, vehicle burning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 30-year-old has been charged in connection with a Wellston homicide that took place last week, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Monday.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a crash around 1 a.m. on March 6 in the 6100 block of Ella Drive.

Police found the remains a 51-year-old Etim O’Tudor near a fire-damaged vehicle. A nearby apartment building sustained some fire damage as a result.

The Major Case Squad was activated to assist in the investigation.

On Monday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kevin Perkins with one count of second-degree murder, one count of knowingly burning, and one count of tampering with evidence. He’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.