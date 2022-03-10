30 years for Missouri man convicted of child sexual exploitation, investment fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A southwest Missouri will spend decades in federal prison after being convicted in three separate cases involving child sexual exploitation, illegal firearms, and investment fraud.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said Roy G. Harris Jr. of Rogersville pleaded guilty on Feb. 27, 2019, to a one-count indictment charging him with wire fraud. He admitted to running an investment fraud scheme from June 2014 to May 2017 by soliciting investment opportunities from people by making false representations about his businesses.

Harris used some of the money for personal benefit and other purposes. He also failed to disclose a 2002 felony conviction for securities fraud, deceptive business practices, and stealing.

After pleading guilty to wire fraud, Harris was found to be in possession of 12 rifles and seven pistols at his residence. One of the rifles was unregistered and had an illegal stock. Under federal law, it’s illegal for a convicted felon to be in position of a firearm or ammunition. Harris was indicted on Aug. 23, 2019, on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing an illegal firearm, and one count of unlawfully possessing an unregistered firearm.

While investigating the illegal firearms case, investigators searched two iPhones belonging to Harris and found images and videos of child porn. Among them was an image of a girl under the age of 15 whom Harris met online and solicited for sex.

On March 23, 2021, Harris was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

While awaiting trial on the firearms and sexual exploitation charges, Harris solicited at least person to murder several witnesses in the firearms case. He also made several video calls from the Greene County Jail to another person, whom he asked to kill multiple people so he wouldn’t have to serve a long prison sentence. He offered to pay this individual with property, including a motorcycle.

Harris finally pleaded guilty to the firearms and sexual exploitation charges in August 2021.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Harris, 57, to 30 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. He received 20 years on the child exploitation offenses, five years for wire fraud, and five years on the firearms charges. Harris was ordered to pay back $809,260 in restitution to his wire fraud victims and $5,000 to the victim of his child exploitation and pornography crimes.