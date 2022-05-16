ST. LOUIS – $300 million is being spent in St. Louis County and St. Charles County on new water projects.

Missouri American Water has dedicated $400 million to upgrade its water and wastewater services across Missouri, and roughly $300 million of that is for St. Louis County and St. Charles County.​ Those upgrades include improving treatment plants, storage tanks, wells, pumping stations, pipes, valves, fire hydrants and metering equipment. They maintain more than 7,300 miles of water and wastewater pipe across the state.

Missouri American Water launched a new infrastructure map that gives customers an idea of some of their projects. It shows projects that are planned, in progress, or were completed in 2021 and 2022. A summary of the number of projects, the estimated dollars invested, and the estimated length of upgraded water lines are also included. They’ve also launched a customer advisory map that shows water disruptions.

Missouri American Water is also growing and they’re looking to hire. Samantha Williams, External Affairs Manager with Missouri American Water, said they have job openings that don’t require a higher education degree. The positions also offer plenty of mobility within the company.