MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Hoffmann Brothers, a heating and cooling company, is set to bring 300 new jobs to the St. Louis metro area with its expansion in Maryland Heights.

With over 40 years of service in the St. Louis metro area, Hoffmann Brothers is a company that supplies service to residential and commercial customers for heating, air conditioning, and more.

The company’s latest expansion in Maryland Heights, involving an investment of nearly $6 million, has been completed. The expanded 20,000-square-foot location now accommodates the company’s marketing, finance, accounting, customer experience, information technology, and inside sales teams.

These teams will support Hoffmann Brothers’ operations in both St. Louis and Nashville, where the company established its first location in 2020. The newly created jobs as part of this expansion will offer wages well above the county and city averages.

In addition to its growth initiatives, Hoffmann Brothers has actively engaged with the St. Louis community by partnering with various organizations to contribute to charitable causes.

Hoffmann Brothers will be using the Missouri Works program, a tool designed to assist companies in expanding and retaining workers by offering access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.