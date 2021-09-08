300 plus COVID cases among students at St. Louis County school districts

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County officials released preliminary information on the number of COVID cases in public schools during the first week of classes. Sam Page announced the numbers during a morning COVID briefing.

The St. Louis County Health Department is reporting there were 323 student COVID cases and 51 staff cases. Those cases have led to 1,214 people in quarantine.

Page explained those numbers are from 16 of the 23 school districts in the county. He says once the other districts report their cases the number is expected to be higher.

He also said the county knows the numbers are artificially low because they are coming from one week of classes and say not all children exposed are getting tested.

Page said these numbers reveal the level of transmission among children in the area is still too high.

The county data also showed that in the two weeks leading up to September 1, the average new COVID cases among children ages 10-14 increased 44%.

The data also shows the positivity rate in that age group is 16.2% which is higher than the community average of 10%.

Page said while it is true that most children that contract COVID won’t get seriously ill, some do. He also said they can spread it to others in the community, which could lead to a spike in the area.

St. Louis County Health Officials say the best way to prevent the spread of COVID by:

get vaccinated

wear masks to school even if it is not required

get your child tested if they’ve been exposed

keep children home if they experience symptoms and get them tested even if they are vaccinated

follow quarantine rules.