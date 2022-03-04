$30,000 Show Me Cash prize won in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis Regional Lottery Office got a claim for a $30,000 Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash prize on September 5, 2021, that was sold at a Dierbergs in Florissant.

The winning numbers were 8, 16, 21, 30 and 35, which were also matched by another winning ticket sold at the Halls Ferry Fuel in Florissant.

Players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County in the last fiscal year have won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

You can see exactly how the appropriated Lottery proceeds were distributed at: MOLottery.com.

Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $55,000. Tune in at 8:59pm.