ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Louis area police chiefs host their Memorial Prayer Breakfast Wednesday morning at the St. Charles Convention Center.

This is the event’s 30th year. The prayer breakfast honors area law enforcement officers and remembers those who died in the line of duty.

Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary Russell will deliver the keynote address. The family of fallen St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine will be recognized. He died in a crash while on duty last December.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda will emcee the breakfast.