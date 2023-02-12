ST. LOUIS – Happening later Sunday morning, Soulard is going to be filled with dogs and their humans. They’ll be taking part in the 30th annual Purina Pet Parade.

Viewers will see lots of dogs in creative and adorable costumes Sunday. Thousands of St. Louisans and their pets are expected to fill the Soulard streets. Registration to walk in the parade is $10 per pet and begins at 10:00 a.m. at 12th Street & Allen. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m.

The annual family-friendly event is a St. Louis Mardi Gras tradition and is the world’s largest costumed pet parade. The parade starts at 12th Street and Allen, then proceeds throughout the streets of Soulard, ultimately ending at Soulard Market Park.

There is no charge to attend the parade as a spectator. All proceeds from the Purina Pet Parade will benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

Also happening Sunday, is Tito’s Wiener Dog Derby. Registration Opens at 10:00 a.m. at the Horseshoe Casino Stadium in Soulard Market Park. Forst Heat is at 2:00 p.m.

The entry fee is a $10 donation. Spectator admission to Horseshoe Casino Stadium is free.

In a series of six-dog elimination heats, competitors race down a 30-foot track, with the winning wiener moving on to the next round until a champion is crowned.