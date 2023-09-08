CLAYTON, Mo. – The Saint Louis Art Fair returns to Downtown Clayton for a three-day event, taking over a couple blocks of streets and giving the city an artsy touch.

On Friday, the first of the three days, around 200 booths filled the streets.

“It’s a nice show,” artist Nicario Jimenez said. “It’s a high-quality show.”

The streets were full of jewelry, furniture, paintings, and statues.

“We really do have something for everyone,” said Suzanne Dalton-Kearins with the St. Louis Art Fair Board of Directors.

The 30th St. Louis Art Fair features nearly 200 artists from around North and South America.

“It’s one of the top shows in the nation,” said artist Tanya Kirouac.

The show is a nationally-recognized event. Multiple artists told FOX 2 it’s one of their favorites in the country.

“Clayton has a really great history of supporting the arts and artists,” said Kirouac.

The event kicked off Friday evening for five hours, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event returns Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for the art show, with prices for pieces ranging from about $100 for original paintings to $55,000 for folk art miniature sculptures.

“The people that come here are educated about art,” said Kirouac.

The event is going cashless this year. Dalton-Kearins added that this is the best weather the event has ever had.

“I really hope everybody takes the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful weekend kickoff,” she said.

A block of the event will be dedicated to children under 12. There will also be live music, and parking for the event is free.