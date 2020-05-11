31-year-old charged after shooting teens who stole his car; 17-year-old charged with vehicle theft

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man for shooting two juveniles who stole his vehicle and charged a 17-year-old for his involvement in the car theft.

According to prosecutors, the shooting happened May 9 just after 9 a.m. in the 9800 block of Scottdale Drive. Officers found two victims: a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old. They were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators tracked down the alleged shooter, 31-year-old Dwayne Young. They discovered Young’s car—a 2013 Volkswagen Passat—had been stolen and he located his vehicle using GPS.

Young found his car idling on Scottdale Drive and approached the vehicle. Young opened the car door and saw three teenage boys inside.

Young allegedly saw the front passenger reach toward the waistband of his pants, at which point Young pulled out his own gun and began shooting.

Police said the three teens ran from the vehicle while Young continued to shoot. The 16-year-old and 14-year-old were wounded.

Meanwhile, investigators located 17-year-old Kesean Mims, who prosecutors say admitted to driving the stolen Passat and being in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Young was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Mims was charged with one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. He was jailed on a $25,000 cash-only bond.