31-year-old charged after Spanish Lake woman killed in front of infant daughter

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 31-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a Spanish Lake woman in a parked car in front of the victim’s infant child.

The shooting happened Monday morning. Sharita Brooks, 30, was found in a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of Claudine Drive.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 8-month-old baby girl, who was also in the car, was discovered alive.

Investigators discovered an article of clothing in a nearby sewer drain that had DNA belonging to the victim and the suspect, identified as Andrew Buckingham.

Police believe Buckingham appeared at Brooks’ home in University City and had the victim drive him back to his home in Spanish Lake. Brooks called a friend during the trip because she did not feel safe.

After arriving at Buckingham’s residence, he allegedly shot Brooks several times while the vehicle was in park.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Buckingham with one count of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.

