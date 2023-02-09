ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 31-year-old man is charged with theft in multiple incidents involving six people over seven months throughout St. Louis County.

Car thefts have been rampant across the region, but now one suspect is off the streets. The crimes happened across St. Louis County starting in the spring and continuing through the fall of 2021.

A St. Louis man, Steven Fisher, is charged with burglary in the first degree, three counts of stealing a car, and two counts of stealing $750 or more.

On July 7, police said Fisher stole an air compressor from a resident on Prigge Meadows Drive in north St. Louis County.

The following day, the suspect stole a 2016 Chrysler 300 nearby Bridgevale Avenue. In March, Fisher stole an Acura from a Schnucks parking lot in south county. One month later, he stole another car, a Ford Explorer, outside a home on Tiffany Square Parkway.

One resident remembered the theft at Schnuck’s, her local grocery store.

“You never think it’s going to be your area, and so I was very scared,” said Delane Howard. “So I started doing things to watch myself and watch my surroundings, and now I’m very excited that he’s been caught.”

But he didn’t stop there.

On September 2, 2021, Fisher hit a residential neighborhood about 10 minutes away.

He is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of sports equipment and recording broadcast equipment from a car parked outside the victim’s home on Forest Pine Drive. Fisher is also accused of stealing tools worth nearly $4,000 from another car nearby. Both incidents happened between 2-2:30 a.m.

“I think it’s fabulous that they finally caught up to him and justice was served,” said Carol Mechem. “It does make you feel after, living in the area here, that someone that’s repeatedly done this has been taken off the streets.”

In total, three cars and thousands of dollars were stolen.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating. Fisher is currently being held in jail without bond.