ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is filled with St. Louis culture, food, and sports jerseys for Tuesday’s 314 Day.

The city holiday is a way for the community to come together and celebrate the city’s history. For the first time, the official 314 Day celebrations happened at Ballpark Village.

“It’s massive, and we are very proud,” said Donielle Elizabeth, a media relations specialist for the event. “We are honored for Ballpark Village to welcome us with open arms.”

It was a mostly standing room-only party at the village as at least an expected thousand people filled the venue. There were more than 20 musical acts throughout the night.

“I like the Dirty Muggs and The Lunatics,” said Mike Gerdine. “It brings back a little nostalgia from high school.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Rep. Cori Bush were also in attendance.

“This is our day, this is our holiday,” Jones said.

Elizabeth said that the event was not just a party but an opportunity.

“314 Day is an opportunity to show the youth that we can get together not only just today but every day in St. Louis,” she said.