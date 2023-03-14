ST. LOUIS – You can help make 314 Day special for kids and teens in St. Louis.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis is having a community cares donation kickoff. They’re asking for donations of gently used clothes and shoes, toiletries, cleaning items, towels, and diapers.

All of this will go to the Boys and Girls Club Community Closet and ‘Almost home,’ a non-profit that helps young mothers in transition. You can drop off items on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Teen Center of Excellence at 9200 West Florissant Avenue.

For more information, click here.