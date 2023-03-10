ST. LOUIS – 314 Day is Tuesday in St. Louis, and you can make the day a little more special for kids and teens in St. Louis.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis are holding a community cares donation kickoff. They’re asking for donations of gently used clothes and shoes, toiletries, cleaning items, towels, and diapers.

All of this will go to the Boys and Girls Club Community Closet and Almost Home, a non-profit that helps young mothers who are in transition. You can drop off items on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Teen Center of Excellence at 9200 West Florissant.

For more information, call 314-335-8240 or visit BGCSTL.org.